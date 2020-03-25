Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.34. 87,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

