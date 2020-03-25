Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

Stryker stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. 861,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.