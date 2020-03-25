Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,498. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

