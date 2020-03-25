Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,682. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.