Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.03). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNC. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 241.43 ($3.18).

GNC traded up GBX 6.95 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 161.95 ($2.13). 3,493,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.09 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.96.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 700,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £1,757,000 ($2,311,233.89). Also, insider Helen Rose bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

