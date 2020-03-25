Greggs’ (GRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,525 ($20.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,054.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,080.75.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

