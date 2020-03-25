GridCoin (GRC) Market Cap Reaches $821,244.55

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. GridCoin has a market cap of $821,244.55 and approximately $126.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Bittrex. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 25% against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,406,932 coins and its circulating supply is 399,753,900 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex, C-CEX, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

