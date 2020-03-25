Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,939 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

