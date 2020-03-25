GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.53.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get GrubHub alerts:

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $73,251.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in GrubHub by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period.

GRUB stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.