Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.