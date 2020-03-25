Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GMBXF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Grupo Mexico has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

About Grupo Mexico

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

