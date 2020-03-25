Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 15,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,656. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

