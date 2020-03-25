Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 76.85 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 59 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 250.20 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.45.

In other news, insider Keith Williams bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.