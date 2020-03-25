Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 1,370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

HLMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Halma in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,940.45 ($25.53).

Halma stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,832 ($24.10). 1,051,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,042.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

