Happycoin (HPC) Market Cap Hits $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.01021076 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000833 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

