Hardwoods Distribution Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:HDI opened at C$8.12 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.38. The company has a market cap of $205.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

