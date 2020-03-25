Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Reaches $10.51 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $19.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.04188906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00064949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036818 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012001 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003486 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

