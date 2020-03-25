Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Sold by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,876 shares during the quarter. Harpoon Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HARP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,510. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Baeuerle sold 87,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,316.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock worth $1,729,547 over the last ninety days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

