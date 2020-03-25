Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stake Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

