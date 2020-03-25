Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (BATS:LVUS) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF (BATS:LVUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

LVUS traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. Hartford Multifactor Low Volatility US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

