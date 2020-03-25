Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

ROUS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 110,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

