HashCoin (HSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $495,179.68

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $495,179.68 and $318.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

