Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $810,631.22 and $52,684.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.02580439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00184364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.