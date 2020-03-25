Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.25

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $51,372.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.02055767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.03359972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00590217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00718453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075395 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00477356 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014879 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,069,841 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

