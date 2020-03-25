Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 741,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $402.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.82. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.