Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires 33,800 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.56% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

