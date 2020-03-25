Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Penn Virginia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 53,356 shares during the last quarter.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 9,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,104. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

