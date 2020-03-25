Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 656,534 Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 656,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,821,000. Coherus Biosciences makes up about 1.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.94% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 10,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,304. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock worth $391,853. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

