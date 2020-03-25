Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,500 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

CHDN traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.24. 8,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

