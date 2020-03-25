Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys 240,691 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,691 shares during the period. Extended Stay America makes up about 4.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of Extended Stay America worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,740. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

