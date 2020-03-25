Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys 31,266 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 1.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Pinterest worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,818,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Pinterest by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 374,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 87,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

