Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 385,508 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 385,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.37.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

