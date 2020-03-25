Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Anterix comprises 2.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.13% of Anterix worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after buying an additional 1,905,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 122,587 shares of company stock worth $5,053,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ATEX traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $572.38 million and a P/E ratio of -17.07. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts predict that Anterix Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

