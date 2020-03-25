Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $26.73 Million Stock Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Virtusa accounts for 4.2% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.97% of Virtusa worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtusa by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. 1,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,179. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $829.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

