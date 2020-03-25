Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Has $4.08 Million Stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405,142 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.79% of Caesarstone worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 8,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.52. Caesarstone Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

