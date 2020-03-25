Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Celestica worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Celestica Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

