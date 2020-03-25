Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $15.71 Million in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,572,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,000. Garrett Motion makes up approximately 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.10% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,314 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 223,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Garrett Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 2,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $231.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Garrett Motion news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

