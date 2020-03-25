Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Invests $4.71 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 398,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,396,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 172,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 120,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 173,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,345. The company has a market capitalization of $478.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $248.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBLK shares. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DNB Markets lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

