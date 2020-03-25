Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,515,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,224,000. Change Healthcare comprises about 6.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 2.01% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 462,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $4,961,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000.

CHNG stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159,835. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

