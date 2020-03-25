Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

TXMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 501,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,183. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.