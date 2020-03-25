Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases 145,468 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Sealed Air accounts for 3.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Sealed Air worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Sealed Air by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,025. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

