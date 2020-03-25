Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Commscope as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 67,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

