Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 478,700 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,960,000. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up about 2.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.52% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,288. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

