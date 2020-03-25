Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for about 6.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 1.05% of Frontdoor worth $42,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,976. Frontdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

