Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,030 shares during the quarter. Sonos comprises 2.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.03% of Sonos worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 183,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $974.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.33 and a beta of 1.70. Sonos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

