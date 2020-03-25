Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 8,654 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 2.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,266 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 864,418 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 590,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 465,419 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at $9,556,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 265,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,730. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.