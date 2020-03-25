Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.38% of Haynes International worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,972,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

HAYN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 98,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,147. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. Haynes International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

