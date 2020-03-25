HC Wainwright Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $24.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Novavax from to in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.84.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,196. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novavax by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

