HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. 1,098,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,599. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

