HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,609 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,215 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $28,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

